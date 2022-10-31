Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises approximately 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Targa Resources by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after purchasing an additional 847,667 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4,238.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 799,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 781,186 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 630,766 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.98. 9,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

