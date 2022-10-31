Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises approximately 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Targa Resources by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after purchasing an additional 847,667 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4,238.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 799,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 781,186 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 630,766 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

