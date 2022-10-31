Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 115000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

