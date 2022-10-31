TD Securities Cuts Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $38.72. 15,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fortis by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

