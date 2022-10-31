TD Securities Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$180.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$136.08.

TFI International stock traded up C$3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 439,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,171. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$145.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$117.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 61,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.16, for a total value of C$8,353,058.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$573,670,626.06.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

