Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $231.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $266.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $370.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

