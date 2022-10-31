TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

TELUS Price Performance

TU opened at $21.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. TELUS has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,732,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 172,747 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $674,559,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,415,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

