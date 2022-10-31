Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.32. 94,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

