Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock remained flat at $33.27 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GSK

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.