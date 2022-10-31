Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MJ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 60,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,201. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

