Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $5.87 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. General Electric accounts for 4.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.15. 129,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,797. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

