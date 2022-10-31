Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.