Tenset Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,176.00 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00005754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $215.89 million and $44,176.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.12 or 0.31334308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

10SET is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,064,610 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.