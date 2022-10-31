Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.

TER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 4.4 %

TER opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.