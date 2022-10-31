Teradyne (TER) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $110.00.

10/27/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $105.00.

10/27/2022 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $83.00 to $100.00.

10/17/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/12/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Teradyne is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $81.67. 26,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,921. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Teradyne by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

