Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.