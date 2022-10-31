Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,488 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

