Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $192,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Shares of TXN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.59. The company had a trading volume of 88,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,748. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average of $165.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

