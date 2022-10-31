Textainer Group (TGH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Textainer Group to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 38.00%. On average, analysts expect Textainer Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $491,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

