Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.77 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $28.77 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00007037 BTC on popular exchanges.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 935,834,689 coins and its circulating supply is 914,370,890 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

