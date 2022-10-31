TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFII traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.41. 25,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,922. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07.
Institutional Trading of TFI International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $4,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
