The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,984.00.

BKGFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,468 ($41.90) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

About The Berkeley Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

