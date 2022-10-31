The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,285 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.14 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

