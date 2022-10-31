The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,037 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.8% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $249,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $341.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

