The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 406,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. 66,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $694.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.