The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,150 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up about 2.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 2.4 %

Mosaic stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.40. 62,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,560. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.