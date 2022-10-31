The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,150 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for about 2.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.40. 62,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,560. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

