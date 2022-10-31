The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.93.

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $28.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in New York Times by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile



The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

