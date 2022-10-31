The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Update

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $106,169,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.83. 2,191,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.34. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.