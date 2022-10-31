The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Achieves $1.30 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $826.88 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004229 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003012 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.
The Sandbox Profile
The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.
The Sandbox Token Trading
