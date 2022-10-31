The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $226.40. 36,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,908. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.81 and a 200-day moving average of $240.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

