The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

