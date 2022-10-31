The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 346,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 81,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 227,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,016. The company has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

