Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $301.26 million and approximately $33.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00094679 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00068899 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025909 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007182 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000187 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.