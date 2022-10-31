Theta Network Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00005663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $44.20 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Theta Network

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

