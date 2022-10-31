Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,462 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.98. 315,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,270. The company has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.