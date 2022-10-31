Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.86.

Shares of CIGI traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.22. 3,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,445. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $111.80.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

