Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 520.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,070. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

