Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 243,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,590. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

