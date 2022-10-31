Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $7.60 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $78.01. 177,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,797. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

