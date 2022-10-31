Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Steelcase worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $2,274,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Steelcase by 10.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter worth $436,000. CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 105.6% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 41.3% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 42,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,166. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $12.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $878.59 million, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 307.72%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCS. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

