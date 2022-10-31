Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.72. 917,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,939,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
