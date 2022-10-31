TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,625 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for about 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Gartner worth $107,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $301.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,846. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

