TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $75,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.58 on Monday, reaching $840.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,988. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $839.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $721.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

