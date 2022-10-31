TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Lululemon Athletica worth $60,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.86. 17,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,557. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.27. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

