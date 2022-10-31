TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,630 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $47,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOCS remained flat at $35.49 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

