TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $64.40 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $64,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Chemed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

Chemed Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.32. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.52 and its 200-day moving average is $477.26.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.