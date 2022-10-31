TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 686,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Floor & Decor worth $43,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 100,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

FND stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

