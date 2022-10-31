TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Nordson worth $50,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NDSN traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,580. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

