TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $54,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,655. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

