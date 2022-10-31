TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 51,700 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Waste Connections worth $135,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 80.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 71,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,415. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

